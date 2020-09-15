Week 2 of Hearthstone’s Forbidden Library event is now live

Last week, Hearthstone’s new Forbidden Library event officially went live. And now, week two of the event is underway.

The first week of the Forbidden Library event included a new card bundle, as well as a massive shake-up to Hearthstone Battlegrounds. Lord Barov, Jandice Barov, and Forest Warden Omu all made their Battlegrounds debut. In addition, Battlegrounds players gained the ability to queue with up to seven friends, as well as make private matches.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Week two of the Forbidden Library also introduces some fun content, particularly if you’re a Mage player. The Hearthstone Book of Heroes solo mode makes its debut and will feature Jaina Proudmoore. Players will be able to follow the Mage Hero as she grows from a scholar into one of the most powerful Mages in Azeroth’s history.

Luckily, the Book of Heroes adventure won’t stop with Jaina. Over the next 12 months, the Book of Heroes will introduce new free single-player content until the stories of all 10 core Heroes have been told. If you’re able to defeat all eight bosses included with Jaina’s chapter, you’ll earn one Mage pack. This pack will contain only Mage cards that are all playable in Standard.

Just like the first week of the Forbidden Library, week two will also introduce a new bundle to the in-game store. This bundle will include a Scholar Jaina Mage portrait, as well as five Mage card packs, all of which include Mage cards from Standard. You can grab the Scholar Jaina bundle for $9.99. This is a great week to be a Mage player, and if you’re not already playing the class, it’s a great week to start.

The Forbidden Library event stretches from Sept. 8 to 29. Starting next week, players will have the chance to try their luck at the Heroic Brawliseum Tavern Brawl. Until then, join Jaina as she becomes a master of the mystical arts.