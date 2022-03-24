Warrior’s new Legendary minion will buff all your weapons

The latest card reveal from Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City set is yet another Legendary card. This time, Warrior is in line for some one-of-a-kind goodness, and it’s a better version of an effect we’ve seen before.

Lady Ashvane is a five-cost 5/5 tribeless minion whose Battlecry reads, “Give all weapons in your hand, deck and battlefield +1/+1.” No doubt this is a powerful effect for more aggressive Warrior decks, but we’ve seen before that it’s not strong enough to warrant sacrificing a lot of tempo or stats for the privilege. Thankfully, we’re getting a pretty decent body here alongside the Battlecry effect.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Back in the Mean Streets of Gadgetzan days, when Pirate Warrior burst onto the scene and was one of the strongest decks in the format, the class got Hobart Grapplehammer as its Legendary minion. It was a 2/2 that “only” gave +one attack to the weapons in your hand and deck. Now, the extra Durability and the fact that your active weapon also gets the buff makes things very, very different.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a truly aggressive Warrior deck in the game and this sort of an effect could provide just the sort of sustainability the class is looking for.

Lady Ashvane is one of the 145 cards in Voyage to the Sunken City, the upcoming Hearthstone expansion that is set to launch on April 12.