Vectus is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

It’s almost time to gather our books and set off on our journey for the Scholomance Academy.

The latest minion revealed along the road is a neutral Legendary minion, Vectus.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Vectus is a five-cost 4/4 minion with an extremely powerful Battlecry. After playing Vectus you will summon two 1/1 Whelps. Each of those Whelps will gain a Deathrattle from one of your minions that died previously in the game.

One of the most popular cards for Priest players right now is a Deathrattle minion called Convincing Infiltrator. This minion’s Deathrattle destroys a random enemy minion. Priest will often use cards that resurrect Convincing Infiltrator to try to lock their opponent out of attacking from fear of destroying one of their own valuable minions. Vectus seems like he would go great in a deck that revolved around powerful Deathrattle minions just like Convincing Infiltrator.

In World of Warcraft, Vectus acts as the fifth boss players encounter in the Scholomance dungeon. Vectus makes his Hearthstone debut with the Scholomance Academy expansion when it goes live on Aug. 7.