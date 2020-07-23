Totem Goliath is the latest card to join Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy

Hearthstone’s Scholomance Academy is less than a month away and the card reveals keep coming. The latest card that was shown off today is an Epic Shaman minion that’s bound to get your attention.

Totem Goliath is a five-cost 4/5 Shaman minion with a Deathrattle and an Overload of two. After Totem Goliath dies, it will summon all four Basic Totems. This means it will summon the totems that are associated with the Shaman class’ basic Hero Power: the Healing Totem, Wrath of Air Totem, Searing Totem, and Stoneclaw Totem.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

After Totem Goliath dies, your board will look like that of a Shaman player who spent the first few turns spamming their Hero Power. For archetypes that rely on a board full of totems like Totem Shaman, this effect could set you up for a big value play if Totem Goliath dies during your opponent’s turn. For example, if your opponent is unable to destroy your totems after Totem Goliath is destroyed, you’d be free to Bloodlust a board full of Totems on your turn.

Throughout the Ashes of Outland expansion, Shaman struggled to find a significant spot in the meta. As always with a new expansion, players can expect the metagame to be flipped on its head when Scholomance Academy goes live. Shaman players likely hope this expansion will bring a dose of power back to a class that could use it.

Scholomance Academy arrives on Aug. 6.