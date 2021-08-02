Today is your last chance to play Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens meta before United in Stormwind

Hearthstone fans are patiently awaiting the arrival of the game’s new expansion, United in Stormwind.

Today is your last chance to experience the Forged in the Barrens Standard meta before United in Stormwind turns it on its head.

🔱Welcome adventurer, to Stormwind, the majestic capital city of the Alliance!



The next expansion brings 135 new collectible cards, the new Tradeable keyword, Questlines, mounts, profession tools, and more on August 3! pic.twitter.com/yfxFA9vQpt — Hearthstone (@PlayHearthstone) July 1, 2021

Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion is set to go live tomorrow, Aug. 3. The expansion will introduce 135 new cards to the game as well as a plethora of new mechanics. Before you dive headfirst into all of the new goodies coming with United in Stormwind you can spend today giving your favorite Standard Forged in the Barrens deck one last run.

Throughout its run the Forged in the Barrens meta has been dominated by Hunter, Demon Hunter, Shaman, and Druid. Though other classes have seen mild success during Forged in the Barrens, these four were widely dominant. Classes like Warlock, Mage, Priest, and Rogue struggled to find their footing this expansion, something players would love to see change with United in Stormwind.

United in Stormwind will shake up the game in a big way through the introduction of Questline cards, Mount Spells, and Profession Tools. It also introduces a new keyword called Tradable, which allows you to swap a card for one in your deck. Needless to say, the Standard version of Hearthstone we are playing today will look very different from the one available to us tomorrow.

Generally, during the leadup to an expansion launch, the Hearthstone team is touting hype on Twitter and doing giveaways. This year’s launch has been overshadowed by the alleged mistreatment of female employees at Activision Blizzard, however. Since the state of California’s lawsuit was announced. the Hearthstone team has been virtually radio silent.

As long as everything goes according to plan, you can check out Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion when it goes live tomorrow, Aug. 3.