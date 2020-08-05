This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells

If you need something to do during the final hours leading up to the release of Scholomance Academy, this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl should be able to keep you occupied.

This week’s Brawl is Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells. Prepare yourself because this one gets crazy fast.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As the title of this Brawl implies, you’ll be playing as the Rogue Hero, Valeera. In this scenario, Valeera has stolen spells from her fellow playable Heroes and stuffed her deck with them. When you cast one of these spells during the game, a minion with equivalent mana cost to the spell will be summoned. Your deck for this Brawl is predetermined and random, so there’s no need to head into construction before diving in.

Since your opponent will also be playing as Valeera with the same rules applied, you can imagine how fast the board gets out of hand. Your deck will literally only have spells from different classes, so don’t expect to draw any Rogue minions throughout the course of the duel. The spells you play won’t summon minions from a specific class either, meaning don’t play a Shaman spell and expect a Shaman minion. Everything is completely random outside of the mana costs matching.

Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells first debuted on Nov. 23, 2016. Since then, Hearthstone fans have experienced the Brawl five times. This week will be the Brawl’s sixth appearance and it’s so fun you’ll probably wish we got it more often.

You can play Valeera’s Bag of Burgled Spells from now until next Wednesday, Aug. 12.