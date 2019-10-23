This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Haunted Carousel

Only one week remains before Hearthstone’s Doom in the Tomb event ends. But before the Halloween-themed festivities wrap up, fans of the game can try out one final Tavern Brawl to get in the spooky spirit.

Named the Haunted Carousel, the Tavern Brawl is making its debut this week to finish the Doom in the Tomb event with a bang. When a player starts a game, they’ll choose a class and a pre-built deck. Each side of the board will start the match with two Dreadsteed cards. Then, at the end of each turn, minions rotate one slot counter-clockwise.

Hearthstone on Twitter In this week’s Tavern Brawl, you’ll need to strategize around minions constantly rotating board positions – all while controlling the Horseman’s time-shifted Dreadsteeds! 😱 https://t.co/IP11Smbfzt https://t.co/ILL6ohJGht

“The Headless Horseman has cursed the carousel,” the Brawl’s description reads. “Choose a class to get a random deck and climb aboard his Haunted Timeshifted Dreadsteeds. At the end of each turn, all minions will rotate.”

Players will want to make sure they’re careful with where they place their minions on the board—anything placed to the far right will end up on the opponent’s side of the board at the end of the turn. Larger minions should be placed to the left or middle of a player’s field, while anything that’s weaker or may even cause damage to its user should be placed on the right side.

Unlike the previous two Tavern Brawls, this week’s rewards won’t be based on how quickly players can win a game. Instead, players will need to summon 100 Dreadsteeds to earn a Rise of Shadows card pack. For their first win, however, players will receive a Classic pack.

The Doom in the Tomb event wraps up on Oct. 30.