This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is the Battle of Tol Barad

If you aren’t satisfied with the amount of RNG in Standard Hearthstone right now, the latest weekly Tavern Brawl should give you your fill.

This week’s Tavern Brawl is called the Battle of Tol Barad. For those who played World of Warcraft during the Cataclysm expansion, the name Tol Barad should be familiar. During Cataclysm, Tol Barad acted as a contested world PvP zone. With Tol Barad, players were forced to battle on timed intervals. Being a part of the winning faction granted access to the Baradin Hold raid, plus a variety of special daily quests.

Luckily for Hearthstone players, the Tavern Brawl version of Tol Barad isn’t nearly as complicated. For this Brawl, every minion you play will give you a random spell of the same cost that’s playable for free. If you play a two-cost minion, for example, a two-cost spell will be added to your hand, but it’ll be playable for no mana. This means the more minions you play, the more free spells you receive.

Since this is a Brawl where you’ll need to build your own deck, there are a number of different routes you can take. If you want to maximize the number of spells you receive, you could play a minion-heavy deck like Murloc Paladin. Alternatively, based on our experience playing the Brawl, it seems like most people are just using their favorite Standard deck.

A Standard deck you’re sure to have success with throughout this Brawl is, unsurprisingly, Aggro Demon Hunter. All of the free spells you generate can be used alongside Altruis the Outcast if you choose to save them until you draw him. Since Demon Hunter runs a variety of low-cost minions, you should have no problem generating spells in the early game to use alongside Altruis later.

Winning this Brawl will award you with one Classic card pack. You can test your luck in the Battle of Tol Barad for the next week.