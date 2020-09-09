This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Standard Blood Magic

Pay for spells with your life in this Tavern Brawl.

Every Wednesday, Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl mode brings a weekly challenge that players can participate in to claim a free classic pack for winning. This week’s Tavern Brawl, Blood Magic, is making its fourth appearance, but this is the second time it’s a Standard edition.

In this Tavern Brawl, your spells cost Health instead of mana, allowing you to pull off broken combos starting as soon as turn one. Due to the nature of this Tavern Brawl, picking classes with multiple high-impact spells, like Druid or Mage, will allow you to have games with multiple blowouts.

Here’s a sample Druid deck that you can try in this Brawl.

Brawl Deck

Class: Druid

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

# 2x (1) Crystal Power

# 2x (1) Nature Studies

# 2x (2) Dreamway Guardians

# 1x (3) Blessing of the Ancients

# 2x (3) Healing Touch

# 2x (3) Lifeweaver

# 1x (3) Speaker Gidra

# 1x (4) Bite

# 2x (4) Groundskeeper

# 2x (5) Glowfly Swarm

# 1x (5) Teacher’s Pet

# 2x (5) Twilight Runner

# 2x (6) Hidden Oasis

# 2x (6) Nourish

# 2x (7) Guardian Animals

# 2x (7) Overflow

# 2x (10) Survival of the Fittest

AAECAbSKAwTBBMOUA5LNA/XOAw1fhQa5lAPPlAPKnAPIogPbpQPvugObzgO60AOT0QOh0QPe0QMA

To use this deck, copy it to your clipboard and create a new deck in Hearthstone.

In this example list, there are multiple spells that summon many minions for you. Once your board is wide enough, you can often destroy your opponent with a Survival of the Fittest. Overflow serves as refuel and health regeneration to allow you to cast many more spells.

Knowing when to sacrifice Health for tempo is the key to succeeding in this Tavern Brawl. While your Health may get low, as seen in the example screengrab, you can usually end your opponent before they have a chance to respond or win the game.

Here’s a sample Mage deck that you can try in this Brawl.

Class: Mage

Format: Standard

Year of the Phoenix

# 2x (1) Arcane Missiles

# 2x (1) Brain Freeze

# 2x (1) Lab Partner

# 2x (1) Magic Trick

# 2x (1) Primordial Studies

# 2x (1) Ray of Frost

# 2x (1) Wand Thief

# 1x (2) Astromancer Solarian

# 1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

# 2x (2) Cram Session

# 2x (2) Frostbolt

# 2x (2) Incanter’s Flow

# 1x (2) Mana Cyclone

# 2x (2) Sorcerer’s Apprentice

# 2x (3) Arcane Intellect

# 1x (5) Mozaki, Master Duelist

# 1x (5) Ras Frostwhisper

# 1x (5) Steward of Scrolls

AAECAf0EBu0F4psDjbsDkssDk80D0M4DDKsEtATmBJYFn5sD/50DwbgDhc0Dx84Dzc4DpNED99EDAA==

To use this deck, copy it to your clipboard and create a new deck in Hearthstone.

In this example for Mage, you can use your Health to ramp out your spell damage minions with Primordial Studies. This allows you to gain more card advantage through cards like Cram Session and Arcane Intellect. If you find Incanter’s Flow early, it’ll save you a ton of Health in the later stages of the game.

Players have until next Wednesday, Sept. 16 to win and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl arrives.