This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Randomonium

Each Wednesday, Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl mode brings a weekly challenge that players can win to claim a free classic pack. This week’s Tavern Brawl makes its ninth appearance, Randomonium.

In this Tavern Brawl, players choose a class and get a random deck of neutral and class cards. At the start of each turn, cards in your hand have their mana cost randomized.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since this brawl is inherently random from cards provided to mana costs, it may not seem like there’s a lot of agency a player has to skillfully navigate it. Despite this, there are different choices that could be made which would improve your odds at finding victories. Since expensive cards are stronger in this brawl, picking a class with higher mana cost cards on average is a way to have better odds starting at the character select screen. This means Warrior, Priest, and Warlock are powerful options to consider.

Once you’re in the game, throw away every cheap card you have and fish for expensive cards during the mulligan phase. The more high mana-cost cards you have, the better your chance is for receiving massive cost reductions. Since the random aspect of the mana cost changing cannot go higher than the card’s original mana cost, you can always plan your future turns around playing a card for its normal payment in a worst-case scenario situation.

Once you establish the board with expensive cards, maintain tempo and continue making value trades to keep an advantage over your opponent. Eventually with enough of a lead, you should be able to close out the game with cards drawn later.

Players have until next Wednesday, Sept. 23 to earn victory and get a free classic pack before next week’s Tavern Brawl, the return of the Heroic Brawliseum, arrives.