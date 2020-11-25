This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Half & Half

If you need a break from testing out your favorite new Madness at the Darkmoon Faire decks, you may want to give this week’s Tavern Brawl a shot. For the next seven days, Hearthstone players can take on Half & Half.

It’s fitting that one of the first Tavern Brawls of the new expansion contains so much madness. In Half & Half, the first thing you’ll do is select a class and then build a deck of 15 cards. Obviously, 15 cards isn’t a full deck, so this is where things get wacky.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Each game, your deck will be completed by the 15 cards in your opponent’s deck. This means your opponent also gets the 15 cards in your deck to complete their own. So you’ll be playing a mirror match in regard to decks but can still potentially have unique class matchups.

Deckbuilding is tough for this Brawl because you have no idea what your opponent will be putting in their deck. You could run into a matchup where the cards you selected are what cause your downfall. That being said, one somewhat safe option for this Brawl is Face Hunter.

Since many of the cards in Face Hunter revolve around buffing your Hero Power’s damage, they likely won’t synergize at all with certain classes. If you decide to go the Face Hunter route, you can check out the Standard list below for an idea of what can fit into your 15-card deck.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

You can take on Half & Half for the next seven days. Your first win of the week in the Tavern Brawl will grant you a free Classic card pack.