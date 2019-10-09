This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Doom in the Tomb, Part 1

The latest Tavern Brawl is the first of Hearthstone‘s new Halloween event, Doom in the Tomb. This week’s brawl is appropriately named Doom in the Tomb, Part 1.

This brawl will act as a miniature Dungeon Run and gives extra rewards based on how long it takes you to complete it. If you complete a run in under an hour, you’ll receive a Rastakhan’s Rumble card pack. Complete a run in under 40 minutes and you’ll earn you a golden common copy of Ancient Mysteries.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since this brawl will function similarly to a Dungeon Run, you’ll start things off by selecting a Hero. In this case, the Hero you’re selecting will actually be a villain. You’ll have the option to play as any member from the League of EVIL. Each member will have their own unique deck and dungeon deck. Just like with regular Dungeon Runs, you’ll be offered additional cards for your deck as the run progresses.

One of the easiest and most effective members of the League to play as is Dr. Boom. The Mad Genius has a Hero Power that’s so powerful it allows the game to play itself. Dr. Boom’s Hero Power for this brawl is called Overmine. This Hero Power takes the concept of Bomb Warrior to an entirely different level. For one mana, Overmine allows Dr. Boom to shuffle two bombs into your opponent’s deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you complete the first few matches, you’ll have the option to select groups of cards to add to your deck. If you’re offered Augmented Elekk or any other bomb support package, be sure to take it. Beefy Taunt minions are other worthy grabs that provide more safety while you wait on your opponent’s deck to explode. You should make sure you’re using Boom’s Hero Power every turn and you should try to combo it with Augmented Elekk whenever possible. Doing so will cause you to shuffle four bombs into your opponent’s deck instead of two. You can also use Baleful Banker to shuffle more copies of Augmented Elekk into your own deck.

Dr. Boom’s deck has a finisher in the form of Dr. Boom’s Boombox. This card costs four mana and summons seven Boom Bots. Each Boom Bot has a Deathrattle that deals one to four damage to a random enemy. Combining Dr. Boom’s Boombox with Brawl is a great way to deal a big chunk of damage to your opponent all at once. If they won’t seem to draw that last bomb, throw out Boom Box and Brawl to finish the job.

Next week’s Tavern Brawl will follow a similar theme to this one, but with a different cast of characters. Next week, you’ll be able to play with the League of Explorers in Doom in the Tomb, Part 2. Both brawls are part of the Doom in the Tomb Halloween event that lasts until Oct. 30.