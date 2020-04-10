The strongest Wild Hearthstone decks to craft for Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Ashes of Outland, has been out for a couple of days now and the Wild format has been rumbling. There have been some changes to the meta due to a new class entering the ring alongside a few new cards aiming to break into the established lists in Wild.
While Standard aims to bring massive changes with many cards taking the spots of ones rotating into this format, newer cards have to work especially hard to even be considered in classes that are already optimized. The 10 lists here try to find at least one new card in most of these classes.
Moon Eating Demon
Class: Demon Hunter
- 2x (1) Battlefiend
- 2x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner
- 1x (1) Patches the Pirate
- 2x (1) Shadowhoof Slayer
- 2x (1) Southsea Deckhand
- 2x (1) Ur’zul Horror
- 2x (3) Aldrachi Warblades
- 2x (3) Altruis the Outcast
- 2x (3) Coordinated Strike
- 2x (3) Hench-Clan Thug
- 2x (3) Satyr Overseer
- 2x (3) Southsea Captain
- 2x (3) Wrathscale Naga
- 2x (5) Glaivebound Adept
- 1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins
- 1x (5) Loatheb
- 2x (7) Priestess of Fury
- 1x (9) Baku the Mooneater
Deck code
AAEBAea5AwSRvAKvBPoOnvgCDffIA7rGA+a7A9QFo7sDh7oD2LsDpu8C+cgDqAW+0gP+yAPXyAMA
Compared to every other class, which has 17 previous sets of cards behind them, Demon Hunter has a lot of ground to cover to even be a considerable threat in the Wild format. While Demon Hunter has no benefit from using Genn Greymane, the class does get a considerable benefit from Baku the Mooneater, doubling the strength of the Hero Power from one attack gained to two.
Since Demon Hunter’s card pool is limited compared to every other class, this list seeks to take the best cards from the odd half of Demon Hunter’s collection and end the opponent with aggressive tactics.
The day two nerfs do hurt Odd Demon Hunter’s strong start in the meta. Skull of Gul’dan and Imprisoned Antaen’s mana cost increase no longer make them valid options in Baku decks and Aldrachi Warblades lost one durability. But the deck should still be potent and have powerful options. You can still tool the deck to the meta.
Jade Miracle
Class: Druid
- 2x (0) Innervate
- 2x (1) Biology Project
- 1x (1) Floop’s Glorious Gloop
- 2x (1) Jade Idol
- 2x (1) Living Roots
- 2x (2) Wrath
- 2x (3) Ferocious Howl
- 2x (3) Jade Blossom
- 2x (4) Branching Paths
- 2x (4) Poison Seeds
- 2x (4) Swipe
- 2x (5) Starfall
- 1x (6) Kael’thas Sunstrider
- 2x (6) Nourish
- 2x (6) Spreading Plague
- 2x (10) Ultimate Infestation
Deck code
AAEBAZICAsX9Aq66Aw7+AY/2ArS7AugVxAa/8gLLvAKe0gKKDkBWX6DNAofOAgA=
This Druid deck aims to use the new Kael’thas Sunstrider to unleash powerful combo turns that the opponent can’t hope to recover from. Whenever you’re on the verge of dying, always look at how you can chain your cheap spells together when you have Kael’thas in your hand. Every third card cast each turn can be powerful with all of Druid’s old spells.
Duwin Egg Hunter
Class: Hunter
- 2x (1) Dwarven Sharshooter
- 2x (1) Play Dead
- 1x (1) Runic Egg
- 1x (2) Explosive Sheep
- 2x (1) Feign Death
- 2x (2) Glaivezooka
- 2x (3) Nerubian Egg
- 2x (3) Serpent Egg
- 2x (3) Bad Luck Albatross
- 2x (3) Diving Gryphon
- 2x (3) Nine Lives
- 1x (3) Teron Gorefiend
- 2x (3) Terrorscale Stalker
- 1x (4) Houndmaster Shaw
- 2x (4) Mok’Nathal Lion
- 2x (5) Carnivorous Cube
- 1x (5) Zilliax
- 1x (6) Sylvanas Windrunner
Deck code
AAEBAR8GibQC/A/UugOA8wKggAO5DQz8rwOczQLHD9sP+g29pgP9sAOOrQPylgPYwgL2ugOL4QIA
This is a featured deck of Wild Hunter extraordinaire DuwinHS. This list seeks to use all of Hunter’s powerful Deathrattle synergies alongside the new Mok’Nathal Lion and Teron Gorefiend. Teron Gorefiend is a powerful enabler of previous egg strategies by giving you a strong board and letting you refuel all in the same card.
In addition, Mok’Nathal Lion helps double the value of your fast cards by giving you access to your powerful Deathrattles while providing a strong body with Rush that can contest your opponent’s board.
Reno’s Secret Quest
Class: Mage
- 2x (1) Arcane Breath
- 2x (2) Magic Trick
- 2x (2) Open the Waygate
- 2x (2) Ray of Frost
- 1x (2) Ancient Mysteries
- 2x (2) Apexis Smuggler
- 2x (2) Arcanologist
- 2x (3) Book of Scepters
- 2x (2) Doomsayer
- 2x (3) Firetree Witchdoctor
- 2x (3) Licensed Adventurer
- 2x (3) Mad Scientist
- 2x (3) Questing Explorer
- 2x (4) Zephrys the Great
- 2x (1) Arcane Intellect
- 2x (2) Brann Bronzebeard
- 2x (2) Counterspell
- 2x (2) Flame Ward
- 1x (2) Ice Barrier
- 2x (2) Ice Block
- 2x (2) Archmage Vargoth
- 2x (3) Kazakus
- 2x (2) Sky Gen’ral Kragg
- 2x (3) Cobalt Spellkin
- 2x (3) Malygos, Aspect of Magic
- 2x (3) Reno Jackson
- 2x (3) Reno the Relicologist
- 2x (4) Mana Giant
- 1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
- 1x (12) Arcane Giant
Deck code
AAEBAf0EHvqsA/+dA9DBAp+bA/SrA425A8HBAs7vAooB6IkDuLYD9w27pQP8owOrBIUXcb+kA+0EwAHWmQPYuwLztwOBsQPhtgPDFpKkA/2sA5GxA4K0AgAA
Reno Quest Mage is arguably one of the best decks in the format already. Every competitive deck in the format is built with “how to beat this” in mind. While the new Evocation fits better with a non-Reno version of Quest Mage, a low-to-the-ground secret shell featuring the new Apexis Smuggler is an avenue to consider if you’re aiming to add a new card from the expansion to contest aggressive wild strategies a bit better.
Old Mechs
Class: Paladin
- 2x (1) Crystology
- 2x (1) Glow-Tron
- 2x (1) Skaterbot
- 2x (1) Smuggler’s Run
- 2x (2) Annoy-o-Tron
- 2x (2) Galvanizer
- 2x (2) Grimestreet Outfitter
- 2x (2) Mechwarper
- 1x (3) Bronze Gatekeeper
- 1x (3) Divine Favor
- 2x (3) Flying Machine
- 1x (3) SN1P-SN4P
- 2x (4) Annoy-o-Module
- 1x (4) Jeeves
- 2x (4) Replicating Menace
- 2x (5) Wargear
- 1x (5) Zilliax
Deck code
AAEBAZ8FBKcFpfUCoIADn7cDDZQPhBCFEI4Qs7sC97wCn/UCmPsC1v4C1/4C2f4C4f4CzIEDAA==
Mech Paladin is an archetype that’s been proven to be one of Paladin’s strongest Wild strategies alongside Odd Paladin. This list uses no new cards from the expansion since there weren’t any mech cards or impactful enough buff cards that could compete with the power of Magnetic Minions.
Razakus Anduin
Class: Priest
- 1x (0) Forbidden Words
- 1x (1) Cleric of Scales
- 1x (1) Northshire Cleric
- 1x (1) Potion of Madness
- 1x (1) Renew
- 1x (1) Twilight Whelp
- 1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos
- 1x (2) Firetree Witchdoctor
- 1x (2) Penance
- 1x (2) Shadow Visions
- 1x (2) Shadow Word: Death
- 1x (2) Shadow Word: Pain
- 1x (2) Spirit Lash
- 1x (2) Zephrys the Great
- 1x (3) Breath of the Infinite
- 1x (5) Duskbreaker
- 1x (4) Kazakus
- 1x (4) Mass Dispel
- 1x (4) Spawn of Shadows
- 1x (5) Azure Drake
- 1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp
- 1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin
- 1x (5) Drakonid Opterative
- 1x (5) Mass Hysteria
- 1x (5) Raza the Chained
- 1x (7) Dragonfire Potion
- 1x (8) Reno Jackson
- 1x (9) Psychic Scream
- 1x (8) Shadowreaper Anduin
- 1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza
Deck code
AAEBAa0GHpibA5i2A/IMtbsCk7oD7hHtBeiJA5mpA9HBAtMK1wrwzwL8owPyrAPL5gLYuwLWCvcTuQbnsAOBsQO6uwKXhwODuwLqvwLDFujQApDTApGxAwAA
With Raza the Chained being recently unnerfed, the powerful old Raza and Shadowreaper Anduin combo has returned to wreak havoc on the Wild meta. While the powerful highlander deck has every card competing for a spot in this top-tier deck, the new Renew has a chance to shine since it’s a cheap spell for Voidform resetting and it replaces itself with a potentially good card depending on your situation.
Secret Rogue
Class: Rogue
- 2x (0) Backstab
- 2x (1) Blackjack Stunner
- 1x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter
- 2x (1) Patches the Pirate
- 2x (1) Secretkeeper
- 1x (1) Swashburglar
- 2x (2) Ambush
- 2x (2) Bamboozle
- 2x (2) Dirty Tricks
- 2x (2) Mad Scientist
- 2x (2) Parachute Brigand
- 1x (2) Shadowjewler Hanar
- 2x (2) Ship’s Cannon
- 2x (3) Masked Contender
- 2x (4) Fal’dorei Strider
- 1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins
- 1x (5) Stowaway
Deck code
AAEBAaIHBJG8AvvEA68Evq4DDbQB0LkDv64DngGStgLMuQO5vgPOuQP3DemwA/sP9YkD3NECAA==
While Odd Rogue is one of the stronger Wild Rogue strategies, this list attempts to use a tempo-oriented build by using the new Rogue secrets alongside the old Wild secret-synergy cards.
Blackjack Stunner provides a plethora of tempo and the Pirate Package assists in providing you with a quick and strong board for not much effort at all. Stowaway is a quick board filled with 4/4s in a bottle, provided you already played a Fal’dorei Strider earlier in the game.
Even Shaman
Class: Shaman
- 2x (0) Totemic Might
- 2x (0) Totemic Surge
- 1x (0) Zap!
- 2x (2) Crackle
- 2x (2) Devolve
- 2x (2) Earthern Might
- 2x (2) EVIL Totem
- 2x (2) Maelstrom Portal
- 2x (2) Mudspark Eel
- 2x (2) Totem Golem
- 2x (4) Draenei Totemcarver
- 2x (4) Splitting Axe
- 1x (4) Vessina
- 1x (6) Genn Greymane
- 1x (6) The Storm Bringer
- 2x (6) Thing from Below
- 2x (10) Sea Giant
Deck code
AAEBAaoIBPbwAualA830AqH4Ag2+BtqlA9YP9r0CsPAC+aUDoLYClO8CshS1FJ2jA/uqAtMBAA==
Even Shaman has been one of the top-performing Shaman decks since Genn Greymane’s release in Witchwood—from Overload, Spell Damage, and even Big Even strategies. This focuses on the Totemic strategy, using all of the powerful totem synergies and constantly flooding your board with totems to buff and multiply them with Splitting Axe.
This deck doesn’t feature any new cards, so if you’re diving into Wild on a budget with all your old cards, consider running this list.
Kanrethad Cubed
Class: Warlock
- 2x (0) Sacrificial Pact
- 2x (1) Kobold Librarian
- 1x (1) Mistress of Mixtures
- 2x (1) Plague of Flames
- 2x (2) Defile
- 2x (2) Expired Merchant
- 1x (2) Kanrethad Ebonlocke
- 2x (3) Dark Skies
- 2x (3) Sense Demons
- 2x (4) Voidcaller
- 2x (5) Carnivorous Cube
- 2x (5) Faceless Manipulator
- 1x (5) Skull of the Man’ari
- 1x (5) Zilliax
- 1x (7) Lord Godfrey
- 1x (9) Mal’Ganis
- 2x (9) Voidlord
- 1x (10) Bloodreaver Gul’dan
- 1x (10) N’Zoth, the Corruptor
Deck code
AAEBAf0GCN7EAta5A9vpAqCAA5z4AsIPl9MC4KwCC6MB8tACnakD58sC/aQD66wD3AaODovhApME6OcCAA==
Warlock is one of the most powerful classes in Wild since it has a bunch of tools that enable a vast amount of strategies, from Mecha’thun to destroy slower decks, Darkest Hour to high roll an opponent, or even Zoo to claim the board early and run over opposing forces. This deck looks to tap into the classic powerful Cubelock lists of old that could respond to all types of decks and strategies.
The new Kanrethad Ebonlocke gives you the chance to play your Voidcallers ahead of curve and provides a similar blowout to Bloodreaver Gul’dan on a smaller scale with his Prime Form. Use your powerful AoE cards to answer aggro and raise your demonic army from the dead constantly to decimate any slower deck.
Slizzle466 Pirates
Class: Warrior
- 2x (1) N’zoth’s First Mate
- 1x (1) Patches the Pirate
- 1x (1) Sir Finley Mrrgglton
- 2x (1) Sky Raider
- 2x (1) Southsea Deckhand
- 1x (1) Upgrade!
- 2x (2) Heroic Strike
- 2x (2) Parachute Brigand
- 2x (2) Ship’s Cannon
- 1x (3) Ancharrr
- 2x (3) Bloodsail Cultist
- 2x (3) Frothing Berserker
- 1x (3) Skybarge
- 2x (3) Southsea Captain
- 2x (4) Dread Corsair
- 2x (4) Kor’kron Elite
- 2x (4) Wrenchcalibur
- 1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins
Deck code
AAEBAQcG/wOvBIQXkbwC3K0D3q0DDByOBagF1AXuBu8H+w+CsAKIsAKalAPdrQPpsAMA
Similar to its standard counterpart, Warrior’s strongest strategy outside of Odd Warrior is an aggressive Pirate Warrior list. This list comes from Wild streamer Slizzle466 and doesn’t feature any new cards, like the Even Shaman deck listed earlier.
This deck uses early pirates to swarm the board and deal as much face damage as possible. Wrenchcalibur aims to shut down Reno strategies while Leeroy tries to close out games when you need that final reach. Don’t forget, if you have bombs in your opponent’s deck, don’t concede if they’re close to losing. There have been many times where I have fought against Pirate Warriors where they had me dead to rights if I drew a bomb or two, but they conceded before they ended their turn, not playing to their outs.
Look out for meta changes
While this list aims to provide each class with one viable deck to work with, some classes will be more practical than others.
This article will be updated as the Ashes of Outland meta develops and more powerful decks become apparent.