The strongest Wild Hearthstone decks to craft for Ashes of Outland

Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Ashes of Outland, has been out for a couple of days now and the Wild format has been rumbling. There have been some changes to the meta due to a new class entering the ring alongside a few new cards aiming to break into the established lists in Wild.

While Standard aims to bring massive changes with many cards taking the spots of ones rotating into this format, newer cards have to work especially hard to even be considered in classes that are already optimized. The 10 lists here try to find at least one new card in most of these classes.

Moon Eating Demon

Class: Demon Hunter

2x (1) Battlefiend

2x (1) Crimson Sigil Runner

1x (1) Patches the Pirate

2x (1) Shadowhoof Slayer

2x (1) Southsea Deckhand

2x (1) Ur’zul Horror

2x (3) Aldrachi Warblades

2x (3) Altruis the Outcast

2x (3) Coordinated Strike

2x (3) Hench-Clan Thug

2x (3) Satyr Overseer

2x (3) Southsea Captain

2x (3) Wrathscale Naga

2x (5) Glaivebound Adept

1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins

1x (5) Loatheb

2x (7) Priestess of Fury

1x (9) Baku the Mooneater

Deck code

AAEBAea5AwSRvAKvBPoOnvgCDffIA7rGA+a7A9QFo7sDh7oD2LsDpu8C+cgDqAW+0gP+yAPXyAMA

Compared to every other class, which has 17 previous sets of cards behind them, Demon Hunter has a lot of ground to cover to even be a considerable threat in the Wild format. While Demon Hunter has no benefit from using Genn Greymane, the class does get a considerable benefit from Baku the Mooneater, doubling the strength of the Hero Power from one attack gained to two.

Since Demon Hunter’s card pool is limited compared to every other class, this list seeks to take the best cards from the odd half of Demon Hunter’s collection and end the opponent with aggressive tactics.

The day two nerfs do hurt Odd Demon Hunter’s strong start in the meta. Skull of Gul’dan and Imprisoned Antaen’s mana cost increase no longer make them valid options in Baku decks and Aldrachi Warblades lost one durability. But the deck should still be potent and have powerful options. You can still tool the deck to the meta.

Jade Miracle

Class: Druid

2x (0) Innervate

2x (1) Biology Project

1x (1) Floop’s Glorious Gloop

2x (1) Jade Idol

2x (1) Living Roots

2x (2) Wrath

2x (3) Ferocious Howl

2x (3) Jade Blossom

2x (4) Branching Paths

2x (4) Poison Seeds

2x (4) Swipe

2x (5) Starfall

1x (6) Kael’thas Sunstrider

2x (6) Nourish

2x (6) Spreading Plague

2x (10) Ultimate Infestation

Deck code

AAEBAZICAsX9Aq66Aw7+AY/2ArS7AugVxAa/8gLLvAKe0gKKDkBWX6DNAofOAgA=

This Druid deck aims to use the new Kael’thas Sunstrider to unleash powerful combo turns that the opponent can’t hope to recover from. Whenever you’re on the verge of dying, always look at how you can chain your cheap spells together when you have Kael’thas in your hand. Every third card cast each turn can be powerful with all of Druid’s old spells.

Duwin Egg Hunter

Class: Hunter

2x (1) Dwarven Sharshooter

2x (1) Play Dead

1x (1) Runic Egg

1x (2) Explosive Sheep

2x (1) Feign Death

2x (2) Glaivezooka

2x (3) Nerubian Egg

2x (3) Serpent Egg

2x (3) Bad Luck Albatross

2x (3) Diving Gryphon

2x (3) Nine Lives

1x (3) Teron Gorefiend

2x (3) Terrorscale Stalker

1x (4) Houndmaster Shaw

2x (4) Mok’Nathal Lion

2x (5) Carnivorous Cube

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (6) Sylvanas Windrunner

Deck code

AAEBAR8GibQC/A/UugOA8wKggAO5DQz8rwOczQLHD9sP+g29pgP9sAOOrQPylgPYwgL2ugOL4QIA

This is a featured deck of Wild Hunter extraordinaire DuwinHS. This list seeks to use all of Hunter’s powerful Deathrattle synergies alongside the new Mok’Nathal Lion and Teron Gorefiend. Teron Gorefiend is a powerful enabler of previous egg strategies by giving you a strong board and letting you refuel all in the same card.

In addition, Mok’Nathal Lion helps double the value of your fast cards by giving you access to your powerful Deathrattles while providing a strong body with Rush that can contest your opponent’s board.

Reno’s Secret Quest

Class: Mage

2x (1) Arcane Breath

2x (2) Magic Trick

2x (2) Open the Waygate

2x (2) Ray of Frost

1x (2) Ancient Mysteries

2x (2) Apexis Smuggler

2x (2) Arcanologist

2x (3) Book of Scepters

2x (2) Doomsayer

2x (3) Firetree Witchdoctor

2x (3) Licensed Adventurer

2x (3) Mad Scientist

2x (3) Questing Explorer

2x (4) Zephrys the Great

2x (1) Arcane Intellect

2x (2) Brann Bronzebeard

2x (2) Counterspell

2x (2) Flame Ward

1x (2) Ice Barrier

2x (2) Ice Block

2x (2) Archmage Vargoth

2x (3) Kazakus

2x (2) Sky Gen’ral Kragg

2x (3) Cobalt Spellkin

2x (3) Malygos, Aspect of Magic

2x (3) Reno Jackson

2x (3) Reno the Relicologist

2x (4) Mana Giant

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

1x (12) Arcane Giant

Deck code

AAEBAf0EHvqsA/+dA9DBAp+bA/SrA425A8HBAs7vAooB6IkDuLYD9w27pQP8owOrBIUXcb+kA+0EwAHWmQPYuwLztwOBsQPhtgPDFpKkA/2sA5GxA4K0AgAA

Reno Quest Mage is arguably one of the best decks in the format already. Every competitive deck in the format is built with “how to beat this” in mind. While the new Evocation fits better with a non-Reno version of Quest Mage, a low-to-the-ground secret shell featuring the new Apexis Smuggler is an avenue to consider if you’re aiming to add a new card from the expansion to contest aggressive wild strategies a bit better.

Old Mechs

Class: Paladin

2x (1) Crystology

2x (1) Glow-Tron

2x (1) Skaterbot

2x (1) Smuggler’s Run

2x (2) Annoy-o-Tron

2x (2) Galvanizer

2x (2) Grimestreet Outfitter

2x (2) Mechwarper

1x (3) Bronze Gatekeeper

1x (3) Divine Favor

2x (3) Flying Machine

1x (3) SN1P-SN4P

2x (4) Annoy-o-Module

1x (4) Jeeves

2x (4) Replicating Menace

2x (5) Wargear

1x (5) Zilliax

Deck code

AAEBAZ8FBKcFpfUCoIADn7cDDZQPhBCFEI4Qs7sC97wCn/UCmPsC1v4C1/4C2f4C4f4CzIEDAA==

Mech Paladin is an archetype that’s been proven to be one of Paladin’s strongest Wild strategies alongside Odd Paladin. This list uses no new cards from the expansion since there weren’t any mech cards or impactful enough buff cards that could compete with the power of Magnetic Minions.

Razakus Anduin

Class: Priest

1x (0) Forbidden Words

1x (1) Cleric of Scales

1x (1) Northshire Cleric

1x (1) Potion of Madness

1x (1) Renew

1x (1) Twilight Whelp

1x (2) Bloodmage Thalnos

1x (2) Firetree Witchdoctor

1x (2) Penance

1x (2) Shadow Visions

1x (2) Shadow Word: Death

1x (2) Shadow Word: Pain

1x (2) Spirit Lash

1x (2) Zephrys the Great

1x (3) Breath of the Infinite

1x (5) Duskbreaker

1x (4) Kazakus

1x (4) Mass Dispel

1x (4) Spawn of Shadows

1x (5) Azure Drake

1x (5) Big Ol’ Whelp

1x (5) Cobalt Spellkin

1x (5) Drakonid Opterative

1x (5) Mass Hysteria

1x (5) Raza the Chained

1x (7) Dragonfire Potion

1x (8) Reno Jackson

1x (9) Psychic Scream

1x (8) Shadowreaper Anduin

1x (9) Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Deck code

AAEBAa0GHpibA5i2A/IMtbsCk7oD7hHtBeiJA5mpA9HBAtMK1wrwzwL8owPyrAPL5gLYuwLWCvcTuQbnsAOBsQO6uwKXhwODuwLqvwLDFujQApDTApGxAwAA

With Raza the Chained being recently unnerfed, the powerful old Raza and Shadowreaper Anduin combo has returned to wreak havoc on the Wild meta. While the powerful highlander deck has every card competing for a spot in this top-tier deck, the new Renew has a chance to shine since it’s a cheap spell for Voidform resetting and it replaces itself with a potentially good card depending on your situation.

Secret Rogue

Class: Rogue

2x (0) Backstab

2x (1) Blackjack Stunner

1x (1) Bloodsail Flybooter

2x (1) Patches the Pirate

2x (1) Secretkeeper

1x (1) Swashburglar

2x (2) Ambush

2x (2) Bamboozle

2x (2) Dirty Tricks

2x (2) Mad Scientist

2x (2) Parachute Brigand

1x (2) Shadowjewler Hanar

2x (2) Ship’s Cannon

2x (3) Masked Contender

2x (4) Fal’dorei Strider

1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins

1x (5) Stowaway

Deck code

AAEBAaIHBJG8AvvEA68Evq4DDbQB0LkDv64DngGStgLMuQO5vgPOuQP3DemwA/sP9YkD3NECAA==

While Odd Rogue is one of the stronger Wild Rogue strategies, this list attempts to use a tempo-oriented build by using the new Rogue secrets alongside the old Wild secret-synergy cards.

Blackjack Stunner provides a plethora of tempo and the Pirate Package assists in providing you with a quick and strong board for not much effort at all. Stowaway is a quick board filled with 4/4s in a bottle, provided you already played a Fal’dorei Strider earlier in the game.

Even Shaman

Class: Shaman

2x (0) Totemic Might

2x (0) Totemic Surge

1x (0) Zap!

2x (2) Crackle

2x (2) Devolve

2x (2) Earthern Might

2x (2) EVIL Totem

2x (2) Maelstrom Portal

2x (2) Mudspark Eel

2x (2) Totem Golem

2x (4) Draenei Totemcarver

2x (4) Splitting Axe

1x (4) Vessina

1x (6) Genn Greymane

1x (6) The Storm Bringer

2x (6) Thing from Below

2x (10) Sea Giant

Deck code

AAEBAaoIBPbwAualA830AqH4Ag2+BtqlA9YP9r0CsPAC+aUDoLYClO8CshS1FJ2jA/uqAtMBAA==

Even Shaman has been one of the top-performing Shaman decks since Genn Greymane’s release in Witchwood—from Overload, Spell Damage, and even Big Even strategies. This focuses on the Totemic strategy, using all of the powerful totem synergies and constantly flooding your board with totems to buff and multiply them with Splitting Axe.

This deck doesn’t feature any new cards, so if you’re diving into Wild on a budget with all your old cards, consider running this list.

Kanrethad Cubed

Class: Warlock

2x (0) Sacrificial Pact

2x (1) Kobold Librarian

1x (1) Mistress of Mixtures

2x (1) Plague of Flames

2x (2) Defile

2x (2) Expired Merchant

1x (2) Kanrethad Ebonlocke

2x (3) Dark Skies

2x (3) Sense Demons

2x (4) Voidcaller

2x (5) Carnivorous Cube

2x (5) Faceless Manipulator

1x (5) Skull of the Man’ari

1x (5) Zilliax

1x (7) Lord Godfrey

1x (9) Mal’Ganis

2x (9) Voidlord

1x (10) Bloodreaver Gul’dan

1x (10) N’Zoth, the Corruptor

Deck code

AAEBAf0GCN7EAta5A9vpAqCAA5z4AsIPl9MC4KwCC6MB8tACnakD58sC/aQD66wD3AaODovhApME6OcCAA==

Warlock is one of the most powerful classes in Wild since it has a bunch of tools that enable a vast amount of strategies, from Mecha’thun to destroy slower decks, Darkest Hour to high roll an opponent, or even Zoo to claim the board early and run over opposing forces. This deck looks to tap into the classic powerful Cubelock lists of old that could respond to all types of decks and strategies.

The new Kanrethad Ebonlocke gives you the chance to play your Voidcallers ahead of curve and provides a similar blowout to Bloodreaver Gul’dan on a smaller scale with his Prime Form. Use your powerful AoE cards to answer aggro and raise your demonic army from the dead constantly to decimate any slower deck.

Slizzle466 Pirates

Class: Warrior

2x (1) N’zoth’s First Mate

1x (1) Patches the Pirate

1x (1) Sir Finley Mrrgglton

2x (1) Sky Raider

2x (1) Southsea Deckhand

1x (1) Upgrade!

2x (2) Heroic Strike

2x (2) Parachute Brigand

2x (2) Ship’s Cannon

1x (3) Ancharrr

2x (3) Bloodsail Cultist

2x (3) Frothing Berserker

1x (3) Skybarge

2x (3) Southsea Captain

2x (4) Dread Corsair

2x (4) Kor’kron Elite

2x (4) Wrenchcalibur

1x (5) Leeroy Jenkins

Deck code

AAEBAQcG/wOvBIQXkbwC3K0D3q0DDByOBagF1AXuBu8H+w+CsAKIsAKalAPdrQPpsAMA

Similar to its standard counterpart, Warrior’s strongest strategy outside of Odd Warrior is an aggressive Pirate Warrior list. This list comes from Wild streamer Slizzle466 and doesn’t feature any new cards, like the Even Shaman deck listed earlier.

This deck uses early pirates to swarm the board and deal as much face damage as possible. Wrenchcalibur aims to shut down Reno strategies while Leeroy tries to close out games when you need that final reach. Don’t forget, if you have bombs in your opponent’s deck, don’t concede if they’re close to losing. There have been many times where I have fought against Pirate Warriors where they had me dead to rights if I drew a bomb or two, but they conceded before they ended their turn, not playing to their outs.

Look out for meta changes

While this list aims to provide each class with one viable deck to work with, some classes will be more practical than others.

This article will be updated as the Ashes of Outland meta develops and more powerful decks become apparent.