The Lobotomizer revealed for Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s next expansion, Fractured in Alerac Valley, is continuing today with the introduction of an incredibly deadly weapon, The Lobotomizer.

The Lobotomizer is a two-cost Rogue weapon with two attack and two durability. The Lobototmizer makes use of Hearthstone’s new keyword, Honorable Kill. To receive the Honorable Kill bonus on a card, you’ll need to use it to deal exact lethal damage to an enemy.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Thus, to trigger The Lobotomizer’s effect, you’ll need to kill something by dealing exactly two damage to it. Once doing so, The Lobotomizer will allow you to get a copy of the top card of your opponent’s deck. This gives you a new card and reveals which card your opponent is about to draw.

The Lobotomizer is appropriately sneaky considering it will belong to the Rogue class. Decks like Miracle and Combo Rogue love to generate new cards, so perhaps we’ll find this trusty dagger at home in one of those archetypes.

You can check out all of the new cards coming with Fractured in Alerac Valley when the expansion goes live on Dec. 7.