The Legendary Queen Azshara is coming to Hearthstone in Voyage to the Sunken City

The last time World of Warcraft players saw Queen Azshara, she was disappearing into a portal to parts unknown. But now, it looks like the Queen of the Nagas has decided to make her triumphant return via Hearthstone.

In Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion, Queen Azshara will be a five-cost 5/5 Legendary Neutral Naga type minion with a unique Battlecry. If you’ve cast three spells while holding Queen Azshara, she will allow you to choose one of four Ancient Relics. These are powerful cards fitted for a variety of different mid-game needs.

You can see all of the Ancient Relics in the video shared by the Hearthstone team above. One of the first Ancient Relics shown is Ring of Tides. This card says that after you cast a spell, it will become a copy of that spell that costs one mana.

Next up is a weapon that World of Warcraft players will recognize all too well: Xal’atath. In Hearthstone, Xal’atath will be a two-cost 0/5 weapon with an effect that says after you cast a spell, you deal two damage to the enemy Hero and Xal’atath loses one durability.

Horn of Ancients is a three-cost Relic that adds a random Colossal minion to your hand but causes it to only cost one mana. This is a great option if Queen Azshara players need to get something sticky on the board fast.

The final Relic shown is the Tidestone of Golganneth. This one-cost spell allows you to shuffle five random spells into your deck and then it sets their cost to one mana. Additionally, you get to draw two cards.

It looks like players who make use of Queen Azshara will have a variety of options at their disposal when Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion goes live on April 12.