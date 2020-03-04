The Burndown – Rekindled is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

If you love RNG, then you’re going to have a blast with this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl.

For those of you who don’t enjoy brawls when the deck building is out of your control, The Burndown may be one to avoid. In the Burndown – Rekindled, players will be using a randomly generated deck. After playing a game, the loser will be assigned the winner’s deck for their next Tavern Brawl match. If you win, you’ll keep the same deck and will be able to continue to use it until you lose.

Though you still only need to win one match to obtain your free pack for this week, the appeal of this brawl is its replayability. Players can take their randomly assigned deck and play consecutive games to test themselves against the great unknown. Since losers are assigned the winner’s deck, as the week progresses, the decks you run up against should become more powerful.

Unlike some random deck brawls, The Burndown doesn’t even allow you to choose a class. This means you’ll be flying completely blind whenever you first dive in. If you’re assigned a class that you’re familiar with, you can have some sense of how to strategize. Even though your deck is random, if you have a ton of experience playing a particular class, you’ll probably be able to navigate the RNG better than you would otherwise.

You can dive into the Tavern and test your skills in The Burndown – Rekindled right now.