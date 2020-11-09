Tenwu of the Red Smoke joins Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

If you thought someone who’s panda sized couldn’t be sneaky, think again. Tenwu of the Red Smoke is a Panarian Rogue and he’s coming to Hearthstone with its new expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

In his Hearthstone incarnation, Tenwu is a two-cost 3/2 Legendary Rogue minion with a Battlecry. Tenwu’s Battlecry allows you to return a friendly minion to your hand and causes that minion to cost one mana if you play it on the same turn.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This means you can use Tenwu’s Battlecry to bounce back something like SI:7 Agent to benefit from its combo ability twice in one turn. Alternatively, Tenwu’s Battlecry could be used to bounce back something of value that’s been heavily damaged so that you can play it again with fresh stats. Given Rogue’s tendency to play around powerful combos, the value Tenwu can generate will likely be insane.

In World of Warcraft, Tenwu is a member of the ancient Shado-Pan faction. Tenwu will bring his talents out of Pandaria and into Hearthstone when Madness at the Darkmoon Faire goes live on Nov. 17.