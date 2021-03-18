Tavish Stormpike joins Hearthstone in Forged in the Barrens

Throughout the entirety of Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion, Hunter has been a force of reckoning.

Based on some of the spoils we’ve seen for what’s coming in the game’s upcoming expansion, Forged in the Barrens, it doesn’t look like Hunter’s momentum will slow down any time soon.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The latest legendary revealed for the class is Tavish Stormpike. The Dwarf Hunter is a three-cost 2/5 minion with an effect Beast Hunter fans are going to love. After a friendly Beast attacks, Tavish allows you to summon a Beast from your deck that costs one less.

Throughout Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, we’ve seen primarily Highlander and Face Hunter. Since both of those decks will be losing some essential tools, it looks like some new Beast base version of Aggro Hunter might be the way to go. Tavish looks like he could provide immense value to the right deck. If you’re a Hunter player and you bust open a pack with Tavish in it, consider yourself lucky.

If you play World of Warcraft and Tavish Stormpike looks familiar to you, it might be because you’ve seen him in the Alterac Valley Battleground. The Alliance side guards are called Stormpikes and this appears to be one who found his way into the Barrens. Alternatively, maybe it is just a Dwarf with the last name Stormpike, but the ladder sounds cooler.

Find out for yourself when Tavish Stormpike goes live with Forged in the Barrens on March 30.