Sunstruck Henchman is the latest minion from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

The heat may have gotten to one of the newest minions revealed from Hearthstone‘s desert-themed expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Sunstruck Henchman is a four-cost 6/5 Neutral minion. At the start of each of its user’s turns, the minion has a 50 percent chance to “fall asleep,” which means the Henchman would go into a state of summoning sickness and become unable to attack as if its user had just played it.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For a four-cost card, the minion is a relatively strong choice in the early game, compared to other cards of its cost. Sunstruck Henchman is flexible enough as a Neutral card to work with any class, but the card has the potential to wind up working against its user. Players will have to be willing to roll the dice with the possibility of the card remaining unable to attack for several turns in a row.

Related: Colossus of the Moon Legendary minion revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Sunstruck Henchman to their deck when the game’s next expansion Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. Players can pre-order the expansion now through one of two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.