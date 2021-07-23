Stubborn Merchant revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

Deathrattle Demon Hunter just got a new friend.

The latest card to join Hearthstone’s upcoming United in Stormwind expansion is Stubborn Merchant.

Stubborn Merchant is a four-cost Demon Hunter minion with four attack, three health, and a Deathrattle. When it dies, it summons a Stubborn Merchant from your deck. It’s also Tradeable, which is another added bonus.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card fits comfortably into Deathrattle Demon Hunter, giving the deck more options when it comes to aggression. It’s Tradeable, which means it’s also flexible, enabling Outcast bonuses for the class.

If you happen to draw two of these cards into your hand, you can Trade one out, guaranteeing its Deathrattle takes effect.

Overall, Stubborn Merchant is a solid addition to the class. It provides a nice bump of tempo and value.

United in Stormwind is set to release on Aug 3. But Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store today.