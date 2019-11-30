Stowaway revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed the newest addition to Hearthstone’s upcoming Decent of Dragons expansion today, and Rogue fans are in for a treat.

Stowaway is a five-cost 4/4 Rogue minion with a Battlecry that causes the player to draw two cards that didn’t originate in their deck.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The newest minion will excel in decks like Pogo-hopper Rogue that rely on shuffling minions back into the deck. Before they play Stowaway, however players will want to make sure they have played plenty of spells or minions, such as Lab Recruiter, that add copies of their minions to their deck so the Battlecry doesn’t go unused.

Similarly, Stowaway will mesh well with another new Rogue card: Waxadred, a Legendary 7/5 Dragon-type minion that shuffles a candle into the user’s deck for its Deathrattle. When the candle is drawn, the player resummons Waxadred.

Opposing Warrior decks may serve as a counter to Stowaway, however. Any cards that shuffle mines or other traps into a player’s deck may result in the Stowaway causing the player to draw harmful cards instead of beneficial ones, so players best be sure to be wary of what’s in their decks before they play the new Rogue minion.

Descent of Dragons launches on Dec. 10, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles from Blizzard’s online store.