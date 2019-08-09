Standard Brawliseum is this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl

With all of the excitement surrounding Hearthstone’s new expansion, Saviors of Uldum, you may not have noticed the return of the Brawliseum Tavern Brawl.

For the next five days, you can log on to Hearthstone and take part in the Standard Brawliseum. The first thing you need to do for this Brawl is to purchase an entry. The ladder and reward structure for this Brawl is similar to that of Arena. Your first entry will be free, but each following entry will cost either 150 gold or $1.99.

Unlike Arena, however, you won’t be building a deck with randomly generated cards. For this Brawl, you’ll get to build a deck from your own collection. After gaining entry to the Brawl, you’ll get to select a class and build a deck. You’ll only be able to use cards from your collection that are part of the Standard format.

This gives you a great opportunity to test some of your favorite new Standard decks in an Arena-like format. If you’re having trouble finding a Standard deck worth trying, check out some of our suggestions.

Just like Arena, you’ll be able to participate in the Brawl until you lose three games. After losing three matches, your run is over and rewards will be dispursed. You can expect the number of rewards you receive to be based on the same win structure as Arena. This means the more games you win, the better your rewards. To get an idea of what kind of rewards you can expect for each amount of wins, check out our Arena rewards guide.

You can take part in the Standard Brawliseum Tavern Brawl right now.