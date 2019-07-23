Splitting Axe is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Savior of Uldum expansion

The latest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Savior of Uldum expansion was revealed in a possibility unique fashion.

Taiwanese YouTuber and stop motion artist, Jordan Tseng, treated us with an epic battle, combining his passion for Lego and Hearthstone.

Splitting Axe is a four-cost Shaman weapon with three Damage, two Durability, and a Battlecry. When the weapon is put into play, it Summons copies of your Totems.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This card is an interesting addition to the Shaman class. It’s not going to be the strongest card, by all means, but it has the potential for experimentation. It’s too early to determine the power level of Splitting Axe, but it’s safe to say it’s Battlecry will have some strong combos.

If this card had a Deathrattle rather than a Battlecry, it would most likely be in a stronger position. With a Deathrattle, it could easily be set up, but instead, players will have to rely on Totems sticking to the field of play, something that’s not always easy to pull off.

Expect plenty more cards in time for the release of Saviors of Uldum on Aug. 6.