Slithering Deathscale is one of the latest minions to join Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

One thing players have to look forward to with Hearthstone’s upcoming Voyage to the Sunken City expansion is the addition of a new minion type, Naga. The latest card revealed for Voyage to the Sunken City is a powerful Epic rare Naga, Slithering Deathscale.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Slithering Deathscale is a seven-cost 5/9 Neutral Naga minion with Battlecry. If you’ve cast three spells while holding Slithering Deathscale, you will deal three damage to all enemies when its Battlecry is triggered.

Since Slithering Deathscale is a neutral minion, its potential isn’t locked behind any one single class. For this reason, if Slithering Deathscale ends up being effective upon release, odds are you’ll see it in multiple classes.

One place Slithering Deathscale could potentially have a home is any class trying to make use of a Naga-centric archetype. Since some Naga minions we’ve seen revealed so far have abilities that benefit their fellow fish folk, Slithering Deathscale would be right at home. That being said, even without any Naga synergy, Slithering Deathscale looks like it could be an effective board wipe that provides some additional field presence.

You’ll be able to check out Slithering Deathscale and all of the new cards coming with Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.