Sheldras Moontree revealed for Hearthstone’s United In Stormwind expansion

Today is a good day to be a Druid main.

One of the latest cards revealed for United In Stormwind is a brand new Druid Legendary, Sheldras Moontree. Sheldras Moontree is an eight-cost 5/5 Legendary Druid minion with a super powerful Battlecry. Moontree’s Battlecry makes it so tht the next three spells you draw are Cast When Drawn. Simply put, after you play Sheldras, the next three spells you draw will all be played automatically for zero mana.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you have followed the meta throughout Forged in the Barrens then you’ll know the Spell Druid archetype can often be a powerful force of nature. Sheldras Moontree will provide huge support for Spell Druid, but may find his way into archetypes that aren’t even heavily spell-based.

Even decks that aren’t explicitly part of the Spell Druid archetype usually still contain a few powerful spells. Sheldras gives all Druid decks a way to cheat out spells for free during the late game, something that provides value to virtually any Hearthstone deck.

You’ll be able to see what Moontree is made of when he goes live alongside the United In Stormwind expansion on Aug. 3.