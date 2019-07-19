Scarlet Webweaver revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Arachnophobes may want to look away for this new Hunter card. Blizzard just unveiled a new eight-legged Beast for Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion.

Scarlet Webweaver is a six-cost 5/5 Epic Battlecry Beast. The Webweaver’s Battlecry reduces the cost of a random Beast in its user’s hand by five mana. Scarlet Webweaver will serve as an excellent addition to a “Big Beast” Hunter deck, or any deck that revolves around running strong Beast minions with high costs.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The card was revealed on Hearthstone’s official Instagram account alongside Wild Bloodstinger, a 6/9 Beast with a Battlecry that summons a minion from your opponent’s hand and immediately attacks it once it’s on the board. The two new Hunter cards will synergize well together, given that the Bloodstinger shares the Beast typing and can have its cost reduced to one by Scarlet Webweaver.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Scarlet Webweaver to their deck when the game’s Saviors of Uldum expansion is released on Aug. 6. The expansion is available for pre-order now in two different bundle options: A 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.