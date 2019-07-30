Sahket Mercenary joins the Rogue class with Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

If you like Pirate minions then you’re going to love Rogue this expansion.

Sahket Mercenary is the latest swashbuckler revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Sahket Mercenary is a four-cost 4/4 Pirate minion with a Deathrattle. The card’s Deathrattle returns a random enemy minion to your opponent’s hand. Many Rogue decks regularly employee strategies that reward players for bouncing cards from the board to their hand. It looks like Rogue players will now have a new way to bounce cards, but this time they’ll be going to your opponent’s hand.

After dominating the early part of the Rise of Shadows expansion, Rogue received a variety of punishing nerfs. Hopefully, cards like Sahket Mercenary will help the class bounce back.

Find out what Hearthstone has in store for Rogue when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.