Safety Inspector unveiled from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

A new cheap and interesting way to filter your card draws is here.

Today’s final card reveal stream for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion has introduced a one drop that adds a new way to augment your card draw.

Blizzard revealed a new neutral minion, Safety Inspector, during the Rogue vs. Priest match on stream. Safety Inspector is a one-mana 1/3 rare neutral minion that has a Battlecry that shuffles the lowest mana card in your hand into your deck. Afterward, you draw a card.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While Safety Inspector doesn’t provide card advantage since the drawn card is replacing the lowest-cost card in your hand, it offers the ability to filter your hand to get closer to better draws in your deck. Safety Inspector can put in some work in the later stages of the game by throwing away cheaper, low-impact cards for a chance at a greater card.

But remember, no matter how small the chance might be, it’s possible to redraw the same card you shuffled back in.

Madness at the Darkmoon Faire will be released on Nov. 17. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.