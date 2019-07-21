Rogue minion Bazaar Mugger revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Rogue players just got one beefy thief and it looks like he isn’t messing around.

Bazaar Mugger is a five cost 3/5 Rogue minion with a Battlecry and Rush. Bazaar Mugger’s Battlecry allows you to add a random minion from another class to your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

It makes perfect sense that a card designed to theoretically rob another class would find itself in Rogue. Many Rogue decks rely on generating additional cards to control the tempo of a match. In addition to generating a minion, Bazaar Mugger has Rush. For five mana Bazaar Mugger gives you a free minion and allows you to slam a 3/5 into one of your opponent’s minions.

It will be interesting to see which deck this big fellow fits into when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.