Reward track revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Voyage to the Sunken City

One of the most exciting parts of a new Hearthstone expansion in the modern era is the Rewards Track refresh.

Starting with the launch of Voyage to the Sunken City on April 12, players will have an all-new track of rewards to grind through. If you’re worried about not having enough time to earn the rewards that are on the current Reward Track, fret not. When the track refreshes alongside the launch of Voyage to the Sunken City, players will automatically receive any unclaimed rewards that they weren’t able to grind. If you are someone who has only been grinding the free track you’ll get the free rewards, whereas Tavern Pass owners will get the rewards from both the premium and free tracks.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As an added note, devs say players can expect Fractured in Alterac Valley achievements to stop awarding XP on April 5, but the track won’t swap over until April 12 when Voyage goes live. The free track for Voyage to the Sunken City will include packs from the expansion, Standard packs, a random Epic card, two random Legendary cards, Tavern Tickets, an Epic Mercenary Card, an expansion-themed card back, and a ton of Gold. Additionally, after completing the track players will be able to choose one of 10 Hero skins for free.

If you don’t mind spending a little money on your Hearthstone style Battle Pass, then you may want to purchase the Voyage to the Sunken City Tavern Pass. This will automatically grant you a Diamond Sir Finley, Sea Guide Legendary minion, as well as hit you with a ten percent XP boost toward your Reward Track.

The new Reward Track will contain over 100 levels worth of rewards. Purchasing the Tavern Pass will grant you additional rewards at certain levels in the track that will not be earnable by free track players. You can see the exact reward that will come with each level on the new Reward Track by heading to the official announcement here.

You can test out all of the new cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.