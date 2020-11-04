Revenant Rascal is the latest Warlock card from Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion

If you love new Hearthstone cards, then you’re going to have a blast over the next two weeks.

It’s officially card reveal season with Hearthstone’s new expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, coming later this month. And the latest card to be introduced is an interesting Warlock minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Revenant Rascal is a three-cost 3/3 Epic rare Warlock minion with a Battlecry. When you play Revenant Rascal, his Battlecry will destroy a mana crystal for both players. Though this may seem like a bizarre Battlecry at first due to the destruction of your own mana crystal, it isn’t strange at all when you consider the class Revenant Rascal belongs to.

Warlock is a class that performs exceptionally well with little mana. Since the dawn of Hearthstone, Zoo Warlock has excelled at overrunning opponents with low-cost minions. Part of what helps Zoo Lock exist is Warlock’s Hero Power, which allows it to pay two mana to draw a card. When the cards available to build it in Standard are good, Zoo Lock is a force to be reckoned with.

Revenant Rascal seems like a card that will be right at home in Zoo Lock and will likely find its way into even more archetypes within the class. If you want to try Revenant Rascal for yourself, you can check out Madness at the Darkmoon Faire when it goes live on Nov. 17