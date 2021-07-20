Rats of Extraordinary Size revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

If you have musophobia, you may want to avert your eyes from the newest card joining Hearthstone in the United in Stormwind expansion.

Rats of Extraordinary Size is coming to a Hunter deck in the near future.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Rats of Extraordinary Size is an epic rare Hunter spell that costs six mana. When played, Rats of Extraordinary Size will summon seven 1/1 Rat minions. In the event you don’t have room for all seven rats on your board, any that don’t fit will go back to your hand and be assigned +4/+4.

As you can imagine, that means you’ll likely want to play Rats of Extraordinary Size whenever your board is relatively full. Obviously, you don’t want to send so many Rats back to your hand that you overdraw, but for an aggressive minion-based Hunter deck, this card can provide some much-needed mid to end-game hand replenishment.

Decks like Face and Aggro Hunter generally perform well at the beginning of an expansion. Rats of Extraordinary Size provides a great way for both decks to stay in the action come the mid game. On its surface, Rats of Extraordinary Size seems like a card that can provide value to any Hunter archetype—and perhaps even create a new one.

You’ll be able to take on or test out the rats for yourself when United in Stormwind goes live on Aug. 3