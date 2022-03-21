Priestess Valishj brings her talent to Hearthstone with the Voyage to the Sunken City

An incredibly powerful Priest minion was just revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City.

The Legendary Naga, Priestess Valishj is on her way. Surprisingly, Priestess Valishj is a zero-cost 1/1 minion with super-strong Battlecry. When Priestess Valishj enters the field, you will refresh an empty mana crystal for each spell you cast previously in the turn. That means you’ll likely want to blow as much of your mana as possible on spells, then throw down Valishj to bring on round two.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Since Priest is a class that oftentimes lends itself to a control-orientated playstyle Priestess Valishj seems like a perfect fit. Priestess Valishj is one of the most unique Legendary minions we’ve seen so far for the expansion that doesn’t have the Colossal Keyword.

Priestess Valishj is also part of Hearthstone’s newest race of minions, the Naga. Based on the synergy built into many of the Naga minions, odds are Valishj won’t be the only Naga you see in a deck that makes use of her.

You’ll be able to check Priestess Valishj and all of her Naga brethren whenever Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.