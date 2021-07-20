Priest Questline, Seek Guidance, revealed for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind expansion has officially introduced the newest Questline with a hilarious Wronchi animation.

The newest spell to be revealed is Seek Guidance, a Legendary Priest Questline that costs one mana and requires you to play a two, three, and four-mana card. The reward granted for playing those three varying costs will allow you to Discover a card from your deck and continue the quest.

The second step of the quest requires you to play both a five and six-mana card with a similar reward, allowing you to Discover another card in your deck. The final step of the quest will have you play a seven and eight-mana card to attain Xyrella, the Sanctified.

Xyrella, the Sanctified is a five-mana 7/7 minion with Taunt and a Battlecry that shuffles a Purified Shard into your deck. The Purified Shard is a 10-mana spell that destroys the enemy hero.

The prospect of having a win condition is an exciting reason to build your deck for this new quest. In addition, Seek Guidance has you play the fundamental win condition of Hearthstone: playing your cards on a curve. Despite the simple plan for Seek Guidance, it could be difficult to complete this and stay ahead of your opponent if you miss out on the early curve of playing cards in the correct two, three, four order.

Each time you complete a step within the overall quest, Discovering a card will allow you to plan your future turns accordingly and add a missing mana cost to your hand.

One major consideration to factor in when playing Seek Guidance is that even if you manage to complete the quest and summon Xyrella, you still need to draw the Purified Shard that’s shuffled into your deck and play it. While trying to find the Shard sounds like it can be an arduous task, Thrive in the Shadows can help guarantee its arrival if you build your deck around having few spells. In addition, since it’s a spell, you must factor in your opponent potentially having a counterspell or Oh My Yogg to stop it.

Hearthstone players can pre-order the United in Stormwind expansion by either purchasing the standard bundle, which has 60 packs for $49.99, or gain access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the mega bundle, which comes with 80 packs for $79.99. United in Stormwind will be released on Aug. 3.