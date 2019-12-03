Platebreaker is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone's upcoming expansion, Descent of Dragons

We’re less than two weeks away from the debut of Hearthstone’s newest expansion, Descent of Dragons.

The card reveals keep coming and the latest is a neutral minion rightfully named Platebreaker. Though the official English version of the card has yet to be revealed, HS Topdecks worked out the below image.

Image via HS Top Decks

Platebreaker is a five cost minion with base states of 5/5. Though its base stats are decent, the minion’s ability is what makes it so noteworthy. Plate Breaker has a Battlecry that Destroys your opponent’s armor. If you’re a Warrior main you will probably wish this card was never printed.

Prior to Evolve Shaman’s absolute domination over the meta, Control Warrior was arguably the most powerful deck in the game. Part of what makes Control Warrior so good in its current state is the deck’s ability to amass a nearly unbreachable amount of armor. With Platebreaker available as a neutral minion, the ability to tech against Warrior just got a major buff.

You can check out all of the cards coming with Descent of Dragons when the expansion goes live on Dec. 10.