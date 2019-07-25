Plague of Wrath joins the Warrior class for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum is proving to be full of plagues, and Blizzard Entertainment just revealed the latest contagion from the set.

Plague of Wrath is a rare five-cost Warrior spell that destroys all damaged minions in play, including those belonging to the card’s user.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The new Warrior spell will serve as an excellent tool against tough opponents who have filled their side of the board with large minions. Plague of Wrath will synergize well with other cheap Warrior cards such as Whirlwind, Ravaging Ghoul, or Warpath that deal one damage to each minion in play. Additionally, Plague of Wrath can be used as a way to quickly trigger friendly Deathrattles.

Hearthstone fans will be able to put Plague of Wrath to the test when the game’s next expansion Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.