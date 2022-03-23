Pirate Admiral Hooktusk joins Hearthstone with Voyage to the Sunken City

Great news for all you swashbuckler wannabes out there playing the Rogue class.

A real Pirate is on their way. Here comes Hooktusk.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Pirate Admiral Hooktusk is an eight-cost 8/8 Legendary Pirate type minion with a Battlecry. If you’ve summoned at least eight other Pirates during a game, you’ll get to plunder the enemy. This is another extremely unique effect, a pattern we’ve seen with Voyage to the Sunken City. So what does it mean to plunder?

Pirate Admiral Hooktusk’s Plunder ability will take the form of three choices. The first is Take Their Gold, which allows you to take two cards from your opponent’s hand. The second is Take Their Ship, which allows you to take control of your opponent’s highest attack minion. Finally, you can take their supplies, which allows you to take five cards from your opponent’s deck.

Pirate Admiral Hooktusk clearly isn’t messing around, and odds are the Pirate Rogue archetype won’t be either. You’ll be able to see exactly how effective Pirate Admiral Hooktusk is when Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion goes live on April 12.