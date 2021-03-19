Paralytic Poison revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

The card reveal season for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion has introduced more support for Rogue weapons today.

The next card that will be joining the game is Paralytic Poison, a rare one-mana Nature spell that grants your weapon a +1 attack bonus and an ability that makes your hero Immune while attacking.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Right now in Standard, the best Rogue strategies usually involve aggressive cards and swinging directly at the opponent, usually through Stealth cards or weapon buffs. While Paralytic Poison does improve your weapon that’s equipped, the goal of this card is more for attrition and value. This is due to the fact that being Immune while attacking is primarily for trading into minions and caring about your health total, something that aggro doesn’t traditionally think much about.

Compared to Deadly Poison and Nitroboost Poison, the damage to mana ratio isn’t enough for aggressive lists to warrant considering Paralytic Poison. But if a slower value Rogue deck attempts to emerge, the new spell will be able to provide a ton of pseudo-healing—a glaring weakness that Rogue traditionally has.

Forged in the Barrens will be released on March 30. Players can pre-purchase the expansion in one of two different bundles from Blizzard’s online store or in the Hearthstone client.