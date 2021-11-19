Paladin Legendary Saidan the Scarlet joins Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

Hearthstone card reveal season is finally upon us.

The latest card to join Fractured in Alterac Valley is Saidan the Scarlet, a three-cost Paladin Legendary with two attack, two health, and Rush. It reads “Whenever this gains attack or health, double it (wherever this card is).”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Saidan the Scarlet is a dynamic card, viable in any number of Paladin decks. Its low cost and its versatility make it a strong addition to the class.

For Hand Buff Paladin players, though, it’s particularly good. Saiden the Scarlet synergizes nicely with Smuggler’s Run, Grimestreet Outfitter, Glowstone Technician, and many more.

The card can be used to assert board control in the early game, build tempo in the midgame, or pose a threat in the late game.

Fractured in Alterac Valley, Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, hits the live servers on Dec. 7. A total of 135 collectible cards will be revealed in the days to come. Stay tuned for more.