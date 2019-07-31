Octosari Legendary Beast revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

Bet you didn’t expect to see a giant Octopus in a desert-themed expansion.

Octosari is one of the latest Legendary minions revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Octosari is an eight-cost Legendary Beast 8/8 Deathrattle minion. Keeping in line with its numeric theme, Octosari’s Deathrattle allows you to draw eight cards. This can offer some insane value to decks that rely on drawing heavily in the late game.

If you’re using a deck that you know spends the cards in its hand quickly, Octosari can offer you a late-game reprieve. There is also the added bonus of its stellar base stats. No matter what kind of deck you’re playing, an 8/8 minion is always nice to have on the board. Even though Octosari is neutral, you can probably expect to see him in a Hunter or Druid dead where he can potentially synergize with other Beasts.

Check out all the new interesting minions coming to Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.