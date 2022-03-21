New Rogue Legendary Crabatoa revealed for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

Colossal minions are coming to Hearthstone and it looks like they’ll shake up the meta in a big way.

Crabatoa, a Legendary Rogue minion, is one of the latest Colossal cards revealed for Voyage to the Sunken City. Crabatoa is a six-cost 6/5 Beast type minion with Colossal +2. One of two new Keywords coming with Voyage to the Sunken City, cards with Colossal have extra appendages that will be summoned alongside them. These appendages act as their own cards and work synergistically with the main body card, in this case, Crabatoa.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Crabatoa’s two appendages are called Crabatoa’s Claw. These are identical two-cost 2/1 minions with Rush, as well as a Deathrattle that allows you to Equip a 2/1 Claw. The remainder of Crabatoa’s effect states that your Crabatoa Claws have +2 attack, so that means your 2/1 Claws will be 4/1 so long as Crabatoa is alive.

Thus far all of the Colossal minions we’ve seen have powerful effects that will have to be addressed whenever you’re able to get one on the field. This means we could be looking at a meta that more heavily favors valuable minions than the one we currently have.

You’ll be able to check out Crabatoa and his claws when all of the cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City go live on April 12.