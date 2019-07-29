New Priest Spell Embalming joins Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

If you thought Warlock was the only class that would get a card based on corpse preservation this expansion, you were mistaken.

One of the latest cards revealed for Saviors of Uldum is a new Priest spell called Embalming.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Embalming is a one-cost Priest spell that gives a minion Reborn. When Saviors of Uldum was announced it was done so alongside a new mechanic called Reborn. Minions with the Reborn Keyword will be resummoned with one Health the first time they’re destroyed.

That means for one mana Priest players can now give any minion they want Reborn. This card opens a ton of doors for the light wielding class but it is still too early to say which decks it will call home.

Check out all the new toys coming to Hearthstone with Saviors of Uldum when the expansion goes live on Aug. 6.