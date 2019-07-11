New minion Weaponized Wasp revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Since Shaman is being represented by Swampqueen Hagatha these days, it should come as no surprise that many of the classes new cards look at home in a Swamp.

Weaponized Wasp is the latest minion revealed to be joining the Shaman class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Shaman already has some pretty toys heading into Saviors of Uldum and it looks like that toy box just got a bit more venomous. Weaponized Wasp is a three cost 3/3 Battlecry minion. Weaponized Wasp Battlecry allows you to deal three damage, provided you control a Lackey.

Remember the Shaman Quest Corrupt the Waters that was revealed earlier in this month? Weaponized Wasp looks like it was designed specifically to mesh with Corrupt the Waters decks. Corrupt the Waters requires you to play six Battlecry cards to activate and will then award you with the Heart of Vir’naal.

The Heart of Vir’naal Hero Power costs two mana and causes your Battlecries to trigger twice the turn you use it. Weaponized Wasp will not only help you fulfill your Quest’s requirement early game, but it also has the potential to deal big damage in the late game with via its Battlecry. The Quest Shaman archetype already looks strong as we head into Saviors of Uldum, and Weaponized Wasp makes it look even better.

Check out all of the new cards coming to Hearthstone when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.