New Druid card in Hearthstone lets you summon a larger and larger fish

Tempo-based and token-oriented Druid strategies got a pretty decent boost with the newly revealed Bottomfeeder. The card offers good stats for the cost and makes good use of the new Dredge keyword.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Bottomfeeder is a one-cost 1/3 Beast minion with a Deathrattle that reads “Add a Bottomfeeder to the bottom of your deck with permanent +2/+2.” This means you can immediately use Dredge after its death to dig up a 3/5 for one mana, and the payoffs will only keep getting better and better from then on.

Even it if didn’t have any card text, a one-cost 1/3 is often an excellent tool to have in a tempo deck’s arsenal, and this little critter even has a relevant tribal tag for Druids to make use of. (Compare it to something like Dire Mole, which was a big part in aggressive Rogue decks in the past simply because of its consistency and statline.)

Bottomfeeder, when coupled with Druid of the Reef from the Deadmines mini-set, will offer Druids near-unparalleled consistency when it comes to putting beefy minions on the board in the early game. The power levels on these cards feel similar to the old Voidwalker+Flame Imp openers in Zoo decks of the past, and it’s clear that there’s something beastly brewing here for fans of more aggressive archetypes for the class.

Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City expansion will release on April 12.