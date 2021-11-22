Priest Legendary Najak Hexxen joins Hearthstone’s Fractured in Alterac Valley expansion

Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Fractured in Alterac Valley, is almost here.
The latest card to join the expansion is Najak Hexxen, a four-cost Priest Legendary with one attack, four health, a Battlecry that takes control of an enemy minion, and a Deathrattle that gives the minion back.
The nifty little card, which was revealed by T1’s Hakjun “Kranich” Baek, has plenty of potential in Constructed. Najak Hexxen could be used in a standard control deck to counter aggro and steal away Rush minions, or it could fit in a deck catered to silence.
Purify, which costs two mana, silences a friendly minion, and draws a card, is perfectly suited to Najak Hexxen, making for a rewarding six-mana combo.
But that being said, the card could still have trouble staying relevant in the meta. Najak Hexxen’s poor stats and high cost make it a risky pick, one that might not be worth the investment.
Fractured in Alterac Valley is expected to hit the live servers on Dec. 7. But Hearthstone fans can pre-order the expansion in one of two bundles today. Stay tuned for more card reveals in the days and weeks leading up to the expansion.