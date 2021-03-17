Mor’shan Elite revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens expansion

Odds are you'll be seeing more of this guy.

There is no better time to be a Hearthstone fan than during the weeks leading up to the launch of a new expansion.

As the release of Forged in the Barrens grows closer the steady flow of card reveals continues. The latest is an Epic Warrior minion with an outstanding Battlecry.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Mor’shan Elite is a five-cost 4/4 Taunt minion with a powerful Battlecry. If your hero attacked previously during the turn you summoned Mor’shan Elite, it will summon a copy of itself. That means you get two five-cost 4/4 Taunt minions for the price of one.

One of the main features of Warrior’s class fantasy is the notion that you are an impenetrable fortress. Decks like Taunt and Armor-up Warrior have caused plenty of rage for opponents in the past. If Mor’shan Elite is any clue, we might expect to see a defensive Taunt-based archetype emerge for the class when Forged in the Barrens goes live.

One thing we know based on the first day of card reveals is to expect some unique Battlecry effects. If day one is a sign of things to come, expect Forged in the Barrens to be an incredibly exciting expansion.

You can test out Mor’shan Elite when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.