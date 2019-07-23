Mogu Cultist minion revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

If you spend time perfecting dark magic rituals, the latest Hearthstone minion will be right up your alley.

Mogu Cultist was just revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Mogu are a powerful titan-forged race who are incredibly adept at using magic. Mogu Cultist is a one-cost 1/1 neutral minion with one of the most interesting Battlecries in Hearthstone’s history. If your board is full of Mogu Cultists, you can sacrifice them all and summon Highkeeper Ra.

Highkeeper Ra is a 10-cost 20/20 minion with an effect that deals 20 damage to all enemies at the end of your turn. This means that in te same turn you’re able to trigger the Battlecry of a Mogu Cultist, you’ll be able to deal 20 damage to your opponent and everything on their board.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Although Mogu Cultist has a very powerful Battlecry, it’ll be extremely difficult to trigger. Like any good ritual, summoning Highkeeper Ra will take time and planning. Players will first need to worry about finding a way to generate more than two copies of Mogu Cultist. After that, players will still need to amass a board full of Cultists and keep them alive long enough to completely fill the board.

Mogu Cultist will probably spawn a new archetype focused entirely around itself and Highkeeper Ra. You can see what the Cultists have in store when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6.