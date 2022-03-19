Miracle Growth joins Druid in Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

One thing the Druid class is known for in Hearthstone is powerful Nature Spells.

A new one is coming to the class in the form of Miracle Growth, a seven-cost Nature Spell with art that features a monster resemblant of DC’s Swamp Thing. For seven mana, Miracle Growth allows you to Draw three cards, then summon a plant with Taunt and stats equal to the number of cards in your hand.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

For example, if you cast Miracle Growth and have five cards in your hand after drawing, you’ll summon a 5/5 Plant minion with Taunt. Even though Miracle Growth is only a common card, it looks like it could hold some serious potential.

Early today we saw a new Legendary join the Druid class in the form of Hedra the Heretic. Druid players have plenty of theorycrafting to do as is even though the majority of cards still haven’t been revealed. If you’re a Druid player Miracle Growth may be a nice budget option for a deck in your future.

You’ll be able to take Hedra and Miracle Growth for a spin when Voyage to the Sunken City goes live on April 12.