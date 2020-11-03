Maxima Blastenheimer and Darkmoon Tonk revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

Hearthstone card reveal season is officially in full swing for the game’s next expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire.

Blizzard revealed a pair of new Hunter cards today, one of which is a Legendary minion.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The most exciting of the two cards revealed today is the Legendary minion, Maxima Blastenheimer. This card is a six-cost 4/4 with a Battlecry that summons a minion from your deck and then causes that minion to attack the enemy Hero. After attacking the enemy Hero, the attacking minion dies.

Hunter has a variety of options and archetypes where Maxima might find herself. The immediate face damage would work well in a deck like Face Hunter, while her high mana cost may see her find a spot as a finisher in Highlander Hunter. Regardless of what deck Maxima ends up in, she’ll likely bring plenty of value to the Madness at the Darkmoon Faire meta.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Maxima wasn’t the only card revealed today, though. The Hearthstone team also introduced another new Hunter minion, Darkmoon Tonk. This card is a seven-cost 8/5 Mech with a Deathrattle. After the Tonk dies, it’ll fire four missiles at random enemies that deal two damage each.

When you look at the effects of each card, you can see why they were revealed together. Tonk packs a heavy attack damage total and has an equally strong Deathrattle. If you could somehow manipulate your deck to where you knew Maxima was going to pull out a Darkmoon Tonk, then this combo could be deadly.

You can take Maxima, Darkmoon Tonk, and all the new cards coming with Madness at the Darkmoon Faire for a spin when they go live on Nov. 17.