Mask of C’Thun revealed for Hearthstone’s Madness at the Darkmoon Faire

The wait is nearly over for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Madness at the Darkmoon Faire. And one of the latest cards revealed for Madness is a new Mage spell, Mask of C’thun.

Mask of C’Thun is a seven-cost Mage spell that deals 10 damage randomly split among all enemies.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re a Mage player, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Reno the Relicologist. For months now, Highlander Mages have been dropping Reno to deal 10 damage randomly split among enemy minions. Though Mask of C’Thun is similar to Reno, it’s actually very different.

Where Reno’s effect only works on minions, Mask of C’Thun’s effect says all enemies. That means damage from Mask of C’Thun can also hit your opponent’s face. Additionally, Reno only works in the Highlander archetype, meaning your deck can have no duplicates. Mask of C’Thun doesn’t require the Highlander archetype, but costs one more mana than Reno to balance things out.

Mage has been in a weird place during the last half of Scholomance Academy after some serious nerfs hit Cyclone Mage. Madness at the Darkmoon Faire could hold a bright future for the masters of the arcane, though.

You can check out Mask of C’Thun when the expansion goes live on Nov. 17.